Caldor Fire evacuation orders expand to Lake Tahoe's south shores

Mandatory evacuation orders were issued that extend to the south side of Lake Tahoe on Monday morning.

The orders applied first to Tahoe Keys, Tahoe Island and other areas around South Lake Tahoe, but were expanded to Heavenly, the Nevada border and more areas, Cal Fire said.

The first evacuation warnings for South Lake Tahoe had been issued Sunday night.

A long line of slow-moving traffic was seen near the town as residents and visitors heeded the call to flee.

For detailed information about evacuation, consult Cal Fire, the El Dorado County sheriff and other authorities.

Time lapse footage from a Forest Service camera showed that the flames were not far overnight from the ski lifts at the Sierra at Tahoe resort.

Another area threatened by the fire is Berkeley's Echo Lake Camp, the city's mayor Jesse Arreguin tweeted. Berkeley firefighters wereon hand to protect the camp, he added.

The Caldor Fire, which erupted August 14, has burned more than 177,000 acres in El Dorado County and is 14% contained, according to Cal Fire. The fire has destroyed 472 homes, businesses and other structures. Containment dropped over the weekend from 19% as firefighters struggled to keep up with the rapidly advancing fire.

Senator Dianne Feinstein said she has been closely monitoring the Caldor Fire and its impacts.

"I’ve been in contact with federal and state emergency officials to ensure they have every available resource," Feinstein said in a statement. Adding, "I encourage everyone to stay safe by following all evacuation orders."

A red flag warning is in effect on Monday and last into Tuesday, meaning that firefighters may encounter more difficult conditions as they try to control the fire.

Strong winds were in the forecast for the area, which could make it easier for the flames to spread.

There are more than 3,600 firefighters and other personnel assigned to combatting the Caldor Fire.

