20 people, including child, injured in Lancaster bus crash

article

Twenty people were injured, one critically, when a bus struck train tracks and overturned in Lancaster on Wednesday, according to the California Highway Patrol.

What we know:

The crash was reported around 11:30 a.m. at the railroad crossing near Sierra Highway and West Avenue C.

According to CHP, a city bus overturned and landed on its side after crossing the railroad tracks. Officials said the bus landed on its side.

A medical helicopter has been requested for a young boy who is among those injured.

Multiple ambulances were requested. An 8-year-old boy was airlifted to a hospital but was considered in stable condition, according to the CHP.

Crews on the scene reported 20 people injured, with one of them in critical condition.

What we don't know:

The cause of the crash is under investigation.