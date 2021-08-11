Broadway: Dates, theatres for all shows opening, resuming

With Broadway shows suspended since March 2020 due to the pandemic, theatergoers are eager to return to the Great White Way.

Ticket sales were allowed to resume in August with shows permitted to begin in September. Many productions have announced their opening and reopening dates and locations.

Keep in mind that all Broadway theaters in New York City require proof of COVID vaccination. Masks must also be worn. For the latest safety protocols, visit BroadwayLeague.com.

Bruce Springsteen performs during reopening night of "Springsteen on Broadway" for a full-capacity, vaccinated audience at St. James Theatre on June 26, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Taylor Hill/Getty Images)

CURRENTLY ON BROADWAY

‘Springsteen on Broadway'

The solo acoustic performance written and performed by ‘The Boss' opened on June 26 (was allowed to do so for a fully vaccinated audience) at the St. James Theatre and was scheduled to close on September 4, 2021.

‘Pass Over’

The play by Antoinette Chinonye Nwandu began previews on Aug. 4 at the August Wilson Theatre. Opening night is September 12 and the closing date is October 10, 2021.

Get breaking news alerts in the free FOX5NY News app! | Sign up for FOX 5 email newsletters

OPENING/ RESUMING IN SEPTEMBER

September 2

Waitress (Ethel Barrymore Theatre)

Closing Date: January 9, 2022

Hadestown (Walter Kerr Theatre)

September 14

Chicago (Ambassador Theatre)

Hamilton (Richard Rogers Theatre)

The Lion King (Minskoff Theatre)

Wicked (George Gershwin Theatre)

September 17

Come From Away (Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre)

September 24

The Lehman Trilogy (Nederlander Theatre)

Moulin Rouge (Al Hirschfeld Theatre)

September 28

Lackawanna Blues (Samuel J. Friedman Theatre)

Closing Date: October 31st, 2021

Alladin (New Amsterdam Theatre )

September 2021

American Utopia (St. James Theatre)

OPENING/RESUMING IN OCTOBER

October 3

Six (Brooks Atkinson Theatre)

October 5

To Kill a Mockingbird (Shubert Theatre)

October 8

Tina- The Tine Turner Musical (Lunt-Fontanne Theatre)

October 10

Chicken & Biscuits (Circle in the Square Theatre)

Closing Date: January 2, 2022

October 11

Is This a Room (Lyceum Theatre)

Closing Date: January 16, 2022

October 13

Girl from the North Country (Belasco Theatre)

October 14

The Lehman Trilogy (Nederlander Theatre)

Closing Date: January 2, 2022

October 16

Ain't Too Proud (Imperial Theatre)

October 17

Dana H. (Lyceum Theatre)

Closing Date: January 16, 2022

October 19

Freestyle Love Supreme (Booth Theatre)

Closing Date: January 2, 2022

October 21

Jagged Little Pill (Broadhurst Theatre)

Mrs. Doubtfire (Stephen Sondheim Theatre)

October 22

The Phantom of the Opera (Majestic Theatre)

October 27

Caroline, or Change (Studio 54 Theatre)

Closing Date: January 9, 2022

October 31

Thoughts Of A Colored Man (John Golden Theatre)

Closing Date: March 20th, 2022

OPENING/RESUMING IN NOVEMBER

November 2

Diana (Longacre Theatre)

November 5

The Book of Mormon (Eugene O'Neill Theatre)

November 15

Company (Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre)

November 16

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child (Lyric Theatre)

November 17

Diana (Longacre Theatre)

November 18

Trouble in Mind (American Airlines Theatre)

Closing Date: January 9th, 2022

November 22

Clyde's (Hayes Theater)

Closing Date: January 16th, 2022

OPENING/RESUMING IN DECEMBER

December 5

Mrs. Doubtfire (Stephen Sondheim Theatre)

December 9

Company (Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre)

December 11

Dear Evan Hansen (Music Box Theatre)

December 13

Flying Over Sunset (Vivian Beaumont Theatre)

OPENING/RESUMING IN FEBRUARY 2022

February 1

MJ The Musical (Neil Simon Theatre)

February 10

The Music Man (Winter Garden Theatre)

OPENING/RESUMING IN MARCH

March 28

Plaza Suite (Hudson Theatre)

Closing Date: June 12th, 2022

OPENING/RESUMING IN APRIL

April 4

Take Me Out (Hayes Theater)

April 7

The Minutes (Studio 54 Theatre)

April 10

Birthday Candles (American Airlines Theatre)

Advertisement