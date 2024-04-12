One person has died and multiple people were injured when an 18-wheeler crashed into the Texas Department of Public Safety office in Brenham, officials say.

According to Texas DPS, 42-year-old Clenard Parker allegedly crashed an 18-wheeler on Friday morning while being pursued by a Washington County sheriff's deputy and other law enforcement agencies. The chase began on State Highway 36 near 290.

Parker reportedly stole the 18-wheeler but it has not been reported where it was taken from. He has been arrested and taken into custody by the Washington County Sheriff's Department.

SUGGESTED: Dallas school shooting: Student shot in leg, suspect in custody at Wilmer-Hutchins High School

A Texas DPS Sergeant reports Parker arrived at the Texas DPS office in Brenham on Thursday and was denied his Commercial Driver's License. The staff told Parker he was not eligible to renew his license.

Image 1 of 5 ▼

Fourteen people were injured in the crash, officials say. Two people were flown to a hospital in Bryan, one person was life-flighted to Memorial Hermann in Houston, three people were taken to a hospital in Brenham, and eight people were treated and released on the scene.

Clenard Parker, Jr. (Courtesy Texas DPS)

One person unfortunately died from their injuries, authorities say.

Parker is facing multiple felony charges at this time and according to court records, he has previous criminal charges going back to 1999 including criminal trespass, arson, and prohibited weapons.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, and Vizio!

The DPS office will be shut down for the time being. Customers who have appointments and need a driver's license are advised to go to the Texas DPS website for more information.

Texas DPS confirms that the Texas Rangers are investigating.

The public is asked to stay clear of the area while investigators and medical personnel are at the scene.

Brenham is located in Washington County, northwest of Houston.

This is a breaking news story. FOX 26 has a crew heading to the scene. Check back for updates.