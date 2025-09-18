The price of the perfect selfie: How a viral video exposed Beverly Hills' riskiest photo hotspot

The Brief Tourists are creating dangerous situations on a Beverly Hills street by stepping into traffic for photos. This trend, fueled by social media, has raised safety concerns for residents and city officials. Officials have increased patrols, but a proposed safety island was rejected due to traffic congestion concerns.



In Beverly Hills, a viral social media video has brought attention to a long-standing issue: tourists are increasingly risking their safety by stepping into the middle of Cannon Drive to take photos.

Despite warnings from city officials and local residents about the dangers, the trend of seeking the perfect selfie in this palm-lined street continues to grow.

What we know:

The palm tree-lined section of Cannon Drive just north of Santa Monica Boulevard has become a popular destination for tourists seeking a picturesque backdrop for photos.

Many visitors are seen darting into the street, posing for pictures in the path of oncoming cars, a practice that residents and officials have complained about for years. This behavior is considered dangerous and is against the law.

What they're saying:

"It's not permissible. It's not safe. It is not new, but it continues to be very concerning," said Beverly Hills Deputy City Manager Keith Sterling.

"We're pleased to have folks that want to be in Beverly Hills and visit and experience our city, of course, but not at the expense of public safety," he added.

Beverly Hills resident Carter Andrews acknowledged the risk.

"It is dangerous, like when it ends up being like maybe like 20, 30 people standing in the road, and you're like running or the cars are driving back and forth."

She suggested, "there are better times of the day that maybe you can do that if you are visiting."

Visitors from Slovakia who saw others taking dangerous photos shared their perspective.

One visitor said, "I take the picture because I want to have a memory of the place, but I wouldn't risk my life for a good shot."

What's next:

Beverly Hills city officials have recently increased patrols in the area to address the issue.

The city council also discussed creating a median in the middle of Cannon Drive to provide a safe space for photos, similar to the setup near the Las Vegas sign.

However, this proposal was ultimately rejected due to concerns that it would add to traffic and congestion in the area.