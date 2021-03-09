Better than New York? Checking out two popular SoCal bagel spots

It may be one of the biggest foodie debate upsets in recent memory: A New York Times article crowned California, not New York, as the state with the best bagels.

POP'S BAGELS, CULVER CITY

Outside Pop's Bagels in Culver City, owner Zachary Liporace was making his case before two ladies -- both New Yorkers -- that his family's bagels are legit.

"It’s got that real malty flavor to it. My grandfather called Pop was from Brooklyn, from East New York. Because I’m from Long Island, I grew up eating bagels from Long Island," Liporace said.

Initially skeptical, the ladies decided to give Liporace's soldout bagel shop a try, which was said to be better than New York.

"I actually was looking for two bagels to have with my Lox and cream cheese on Sunday," said one of the ladies. "You got two bagels in there or not?"

"I have two plain. You want two plain?" Liporace responded

Liporace said he tried every bagel in town when he moved to Los Angeles from the Big Apple.

COURAGE BAGELS, LOS ANGELES

Over in Virgil Village, another New York Times best bagel is owned by fellow New Yorker, Chris Moss.

His fiancé started selling bagels on a bicycle four years ago. Together, during the COVID-19 crisis, they opened Courage Bagels.

Wildly fermented with fresh local ingredients, they’re much different than a New York bagel.

"We try to make this really crunchy exterior, this shattering sort of glassy crust, and inside it’s chewy and the flavor is really complex. It’s smoky," Moss said.

Another success, even with each Courage bagel taking six days to make.

'THAT NEW YORK ATTITUDE'

Back in Pop's Bagel's, Liporace shared a secret ingredient behind his business' success.

"You just have to give them a little bit of that NY attitude and they immediately are into the bagel," he said, playfully.

Just one problem: they need more bagels, as they sell out so fast.

Liporace says he plans to open a second shop in Brentwood, hopefully with an opening set for early May 2021.

