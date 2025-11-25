Benny Blanco’s mother victim of hot prowl burglary at LA home

The Brief Sandra Beth Levin's Studio City home was broken into on Monday night. Levin is the mother of music producer, Benny Blanco, who is married to Selena Gomez. The victim locked herself in a bathroom during the terrifying incident.



Benny Blanco’s mother had a terrifying experience at her home in Los Angeles' Studio City neighborhood on Monday night.

What we know:

Officials with the Los Angeles Police Department said they received a call around 9:30 p.m. from a woman who reported hearing glass breaking. To get herself to safety, she locked herself in a restroom. The woman has since been identified as Sandra Beth Levin.

Levin heard multiple suspects in her room and, at one point, peeked out of the restroom and saw two suspects wearing masks. The suspects then left the home after they saw the homeowner.

Thankfully, Levin was not injured, and investigators said nothing was taken from the home.

Dig deeper:

Known professionally as Benny Blanco, the record producer’s legal name is Benjamin Joseph Levin. He married Selena Gomez in an intimate wedding ceremony in Santa Barbara in late September.