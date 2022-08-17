A$AP Rocky pleads not guilty to charges in 2021 Hollywood shooting

Rapper A$AP Rocky pleaded not guilty Wednesday to two counts of assault with a firearm stemming from a 2021 shooting in Hollywood.

He remains free on $550,000 bond and is due back in court Nov. 2.

The rapper, born Rakim Athelaston Mayers, was named as a suspect in the shooting involving his former friend and fellow artist, A$AP Relli. Investigators with the Los Angeles Police Department said on the night of Nov. 6, 2021, Mayers was involved in an argument in an area near Selma and Argyle avenues when he fired shots at them using a handgun.



Officials say after the shooting, the rapper and two other men ran from the scene. The victim, born Terell Ephron, was allegedly grazed by the bullets and sought medical treatment for his injuries.

According to TMZ, witnesses said the "Praise the Lord," rapper flew into LAX on a private jet on April 20, 2021, where authorities were waiting for him at the terminal. The rapper was taken to the LAPD headquarters in downtown Los Angeles where he was questioned and booked.

The news outlet also reported the LAPD searched the 33-year-old’s home located near the intersection of Beverly and La Cienega boulevards after issuing a search warrant. Officers allegedly used a battering ram to get through the front gate and left with potential evidence.

The rapper was later released after posting a $550,000 bond.

A$AP Rocky is dating megastar Rihanna and the two welcomed a baby boy in May.