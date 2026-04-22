California law requiring ID for federal immigration agents blocked by appeals court

The Brief A federal appeals court blocked a 2025 California law requiring federal immigration agents to wear identification, citing violations of the Constitution's Supremacy Clause. The Trump administration argued the mandate threatened officer safety due to doxing and harassment, while California claimed it prevented public confusion between agents and criminals. The ruling follows a February court block of a separate California measure that attempted to ban law enforcement from wearing masks or facial coverings.



A three-judge panel for the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals issued a unanimous injunction on Wednesday, halting a California law that sought to force federal immigration agents to display badges or nameplates.

What we know:

The 2025 law required all non-uniformed federal law enforcement officers operating in California to visibly display their agency and either a name or badge number.

The Trump administration challenged the law in November, asserting that it infringed upon the federal government's constitutional immunity from state regulation.

Judge Mark J. Bennett, writing for a panel that included Judge Daniel P. Collins and Judge Jacqueline H. Nguyen, stated that the law "attempts to directly regulate the United States in its performance of governmental functions."

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This ruling solidifies a temporary pause on the law that had been in place since an administrative injunction was granted earlier this year.

Timeline:

2025: California passes the law requiring identification for federal agents.

November 2025: The Trump administration files a lawsuit challenging the mandate.

February 2026: A federal judge blocks a related California law banning the use of masks and facial coverings by law enforcement.

March 3, 2026: Oral arguments are held where the DOJ highlights the Supremacy Clause.

April 22, 2026: The appeals court issues the injunction pending appeal, effectively blocking the law's implementation.

What's next:

The case will proceed through the appellate process, but the current injunction means California cannot enforce the identification requirements against federal agents while the litigation continues.

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The California Attorney General’s office has not yet commented on whether they intend to appeal this latest setback to the U.S. Supreme Court.