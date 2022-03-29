An excuse to get outdoors: Wednesday is Take a Walk in the Park Day

Wednesday marks the annual celebration of Take a Walk in the Park Day, providing the perfect excuse to get outdoors and explore America's natural beauty at one of its more than 400 national park sites .

Whether you're headed to Mount Rainier in Washington, Acadia National Park in Maine or the Great Smoky Mountains along the North Carolina-Tennessee border, we've got you covered on the forecast.

Forecast for Wednesday, March 30, 2022.(FOX Weather)

Mount Rainier National Park, Washington

A pleasant day is in store at Mount Rainier National Park, where Wednesday is forecast to be partly sunny with a high in the mid-50s.

Zion National Park, Utah

Wednesday is expected to be mostly sunny and warm at Zion National Park. High temperatures will reach the mid- to upper 60s.

Rocky Mountain National Park, Colorado

It will be a chilly day for a walk at Rocky Mountain National Park, where it'll be partly sunny and about 35 degrees on Wednesday. But the cold temperatures might help you burn a few extra calories, as a recent study confirms both men and women instinctively walk faster in the winter chill than when taking a stroll on a warm summer day.

Big Bend National Park, Texas

Sunshine and gusty winds will be the rule at Big Bend National Park on Wednesday. Highs will be in the lower 70s, with wind gusts expected to reach 35 to 40 mph.

Hot Springs National Park, Arkansas

Showers and thunderstorms might dampen your walking plans at Hot Springs National Park on Wednesday. Despite the rain, high temperatures will reach the lower 70s.

Voyageurs National Park, Minnesota

A fresh inch or two of snow could make for some picturesque scenery on Wednesday at Voyageurs National Park. But it might not stick around for long, with temperatures predicted to rise above freezing by the afternoon and reach the mid-30s.

Indiana Dunes National Park, Indiana

It won't be the best day for walking around Indiana Dunes National Park, where rain and even a thunderstorm might dampen your plans. However, it will be rather warm for this time of year, with highs in the mid-60s.

Great Smoky Mountains National Park, North Carolina and Tennessee

Wednesday will be a gorgeous day to take a stroll in the Great Smoky Mountains. Sunshine will mix with increasing clouds through the day, with high temperatures reaching the mid- to upper 70s. Keep in mind that select backcountry campsites and trails on the North Carolina side of the park might still be closed due to wildfires that started over the weekend.

Acadia National Park, Maine

A seasonable day for late March is expected for visitors at Acadia National Park. Highs should reach the lower to mid-40s under a mostly sunny sky.

