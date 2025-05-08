American Pope: Cardinal Robert F. Prevost takes the regnal name Pope Leo XIV

In a historic development for the Catholic Church, Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost, O.S.A., has been elected as the 267th pope, taking the regnal name Pope Leo XIV. His election on May 8, 2025, marks the first time an American-born prelate has ascended to the papacy.

A Life of Service Across Continents

Born on September 14, 1955, in Chicago, Illinois, Robert Francis Prevost entered the Order of Saint Augustine in 1977 and professed his solemn vows in 1981. He was ordained a priest on June 19, 1982. He pursued advanced studies in canon law at the Pontifical University of Saint Thomas Aquinas in Rome, earning his doctorate in 1985.

Prevost dedicated a significant portion of his ministry to Peru, serving in various capacities including chancellor of the Territorial Prelature of Chulucanas and director of formation for Augustinian aspirants in Trujillo. His leadership roles extended to serving as judicial vicar and professor of canon, patristic, and moral law in the Archdiocese of Trujillo.

In 1999, he was elected provincial prior of the Augustinian Province of Our Mother of Good Counsel in Chicago. Two years later, he became the prior general of the Order of Saint Augustine, a position he held until 2013.

US Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost attends the funeral of Pope Francis in St. Peter’s Square on April 26, 2025 in Vatican City, Vatican. (Photo by Franco Origlia/Getty Images)

Episcopal and Curial Leadership

Appointed by Pope Francis, Prevost became the apostolic administrator of the Diocese of Chiclayo, Peru, in 2014 and was consecrated as a bishop on December 12 of that year. He served as the bishop of Chiclayo from 2015 to 2023. In 2023, he was appointed prefect of the Dicastery for Bishops and president of the Pontifical Commission for Latin America.

Pope Francis created Prevost cardinal in the consistory of September 30, 2023, and assigned him the Diaconate of Saint Monica.

Significance of the Name Leo XIV

By choosing the name Leo XIV, the new pope aligns himself with a legacy of strong leadership and doctrinal clarity. The last pope to bear the name, Leo XIII, served from 1878 to 1903 and was known for his intellectual contributions and social teachings.

Looking Ahead

As Pope Leo XIV begins his pontificate, the global Catholic community anticipates a continuation of his commitment to pastoral care, ecclesial reform, and engagement with contemporary issues facing the Church.