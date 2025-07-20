Alaska Airlines grounds all flights due to IT outage

The Brief Alaska Airlines has grounded all its mainline flights Sunday night. The delays are because of an apparent tech issue. The ground stop affects both Alaska and Horizon Air flights.



Alaska Airlines grounded all of its flights on Sunday night due to a tech issue.

What we know:

In a statement to FOX 11, Alaska said their system suffered an IT outage around 8 p.m. PT. The Federal Aviation Administration's status page shows that the airline requested a ground stop for all its mainline aircraft.

The airline told FOX 11 that the ground stop affects Alaska and Horizon Air flights.

What they're saying:

"We sincerely apologize to our guests for this inconvenience," the airline said on social media. "If you are traveling tonight, please check the status of your flight before leaving for the airport."

What we don't know:

It's not immediately clear how long this ground stop will stay in effect or exactly how many flights it affects.