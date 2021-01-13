3 of 6 escaped California inmates now captured: sheriff

Three of the six escaped inmates who broke out of a jail in Merced have been re-captured.

The Merced County sheriff's office says two inmates were captured Tuesday night in the San Diego area, and a third -- Edgar Eduardo Ventura, 22, of Portland, Oregon, was captured Tuesday, west of Fresno.

Ventura was in jail on charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm, participation in a criminal street gang and a probation violation. It wasn’t immediately clear if he had an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

The other two in custody: Andres Nunez Rodriguez Jr., 21, of Planada, charged with attempted murder; and Fabian Cruz Roman, 22, of Los Banos, charged with murder.

Staff at Merced County Downtown Jail noticed late Saturday that the six inmates were missing, the sheriff’s office said.

"A preliminary investigation has determined that the inmates were able to gain access to the roof of the facility and utilize a homemade rope to scale down the side of the jail," the post said.

All but one of the suspects has been charged with violent felonies, including murder. They should be considered armed and dangerous, officials said, and anyone who spots them is asked not to approach them and immediately call 911.

Authorities have set up a tip line with the U.S. Marshals Service and is offering a $5,000 reward for each fugitive.

They were identified as Jorge Barron, 20, of Atwater; Gabriel Francis Coronado, 19, of Atwater; Manuel Allen Leon, 21, of Vallejo.

Coronado has been charged with crimes including attempted murder, shooting at an inhabited dwelling, participation in a criminal street gang and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Leon is charged with assault with a firearm, shooting at an inhabited dwelling, reckless driving to evade an officer, being a felon in possession of a firearm and a probation violation.

Barron has been charged with a probation violation.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.