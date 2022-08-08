Calling all burger fans!

The 2nd annual Long Beach Burger Week returns Aug. 7-14.

Dozens of participating restaurants will feature unique and value-priced burger offers for eight days.

There are no tickets or passes required.

Burger lovers are invited to dine-in, take-out or have featured delivered from their favorite restaurants, or order from the websites of various pop-ups food truck to visit.

Participating restaurants, food businesses and offers can be found at www.BurgerWeekLB.com.

