2nd annual Long Beach Burger Week returns Aug 7-14

By Alexa Mae Asperin
Published 
Food and Drink
Long Beach residents and visitors alike are in for a treat once again as dozens of local restaurants and burger-centric businesses will offer unique over-the-top burgers and value-priced burger offers when the 2nd annual Long Beach Burger Week returns August 7-14, 2022.

There are no tickets or passes required. 

Burger lovers are invited to dine-in, take-out or have featured delivered from their favorite restaurants, or order from the websites of various pop-ups food truck to visit. 

Participating restaurants, food businesses and offers can be found at www.BurgerWeekLB.com.
 