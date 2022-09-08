29-year-old hiker dies in possible heat-related death in Santa Barbara County

article

A missing hiker has been found dead in Santa Barbara County and authorities believe the hot weather may have been to blame.

This comes after authorities were searching for 29-year-old Tim Sgrignoli, of Ventura, following his disappearance. The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Office said Sgrignoli was found dead between Trespass Trail and Highway 101 in the Gaviota area.

Deputies say the heat was likely a contributing factor in the young hiker's death. The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Office said the cause and manner of Sgrignoli's death are still under investigation, but foul play is not suspected.