Officers with the California Highway Patrol are investigating a possible explosive device on the 118 Freeway in Chatsworth.

Currently, officers have shutdown the on and off ramps of the 118 Freeway at De Soto Avenue.

De Soto Avenue is also closed at Rinaldi Street, CHP said in a statement.

It is unclear for how long the closures will be in effect.

Details about the possible explosive device were not released.