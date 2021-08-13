Today's mortgage rates continue holding firmly at historic lows | August 13, 2021

Our goal here at Credible Operations, Inc., NMLS Number 1681276, referred to as "Credible" below, is to give you the tools and confidence you need to improve your finances. Although we do promote products from our partner lenders, all opinions are our own.

Check out the mortgage rates for August 13, 2021, which are unchanged from yesterday. (iStock)

Based on data compiled by Credible, mortgage rates have remained unchanged since yesterday.

30-year fixed mortgage rates: 2.875%, unchanged

20-year fixed mortgage rates: 2.750%, unchanged

15-year fixed mortgage rates: 2.125%, unchanged

10-year fixed mortgage rates: 2.000%, unchanged

Rates last updated on August 13, 2021. These rates are based on the assumptions shown here . Actual rates may vary.

What this means: With mortgage rates holding in historic low territory throughout 2021, now could still be a great time for buyers to purchase a new home and reap significant interest savings. Homebuyers who want a shorter term and can swing a higher monthly payment might find a particular bargain by financing into a 10-year term — rates for this term have stuck at 2.000% for the second day in a row.

Looking at today’s mortgage refinance rates

With today’s 20-year refinance rates at a near-record low of 2.625%, homeowners looking to refinance into a shorter term while keeping their monthly payments manageable could find this term to be a steal. Meanwhile, 15-year and 10-year rates have held firmly at 2.125% for five consecutive days. If you’re considering refinancing an existing home, check out what refinance rates look like:

30-year fixed refinance rates: 2.875%, up from 2.750%, +0.125

20-year fixed refinance rates: 2.625%, down from 2.750%, -0.125

15-year fixed refinance rates: 2.125%, unchanged

10-year fixed refinance rates: 2.125%, unchanged

How to get low mortgage rates

Mortgage and refinance rates are affected by many economic factors, like unemployment numbers and inflation. But your personal financial history will also determine the rates you’re offered .

If you want to get the lowest possible monthly mortgage payment, taking the following steps can help you secure a lower rate on your home loan:

It’s also a good idea to compare rates from different lenders to find the best rate for your financial goals. According to research from Freddie Mac , borrowers can save $1,500 on average over the life of their loan by shopping for just one additional rate quote — and an average of $3,000 by comparing five rate quotes.

Current mortgage rates

Mortgage rates have been holding at historic lows throughout the year. Today’s average mortgage interest rate is sitting at 2.439% for the third day in a row.

Current 30-year mortgage rates

The current interest rate for a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage is 2.875%. This is the same as yesterday. Thirty years is the most common repayment term for mortgages because 30-year mortgages typically give you a lower monthly payment. But they also typically come with higher interest rates, meaning you’ll ultimately pay more in interest over the life of the loan.

Current 20-year mortgage rates

The current interest rate for a 20-year fixed-rate mortgage is 2.750%. This is the same as yesterday. Shortening your repayment term by just 10 years can mean you’ll get a lower interest rate — and pay less in total interest over the life of the loan.

Current 15-year mortgage rates

The current interest rate for a 15-year fixed-rate mortgage is 2.125%. This is the same as yesterday. Fifteen-year mortgages are the second most-common mortgage term. A 15-year mortgage may help you get a lower rate than a 30-year term — and pay less interest over the life of the loan — while keeping monthly payments manageable.

Current 10-year mortgage rates

The current interest rate for a 10-year fixed-rate mortgage is 2.000%. This is the same as yesterday. Although less common than 30-year and 15-year mortgages, a 10-year fixed rate mortgage typically gives you lower interest rates and lifetime interest costs, but a higher monthly mortgage payment.

How Credible mortgage rates are calculated

Changing economic conditions, central bank policy decisions, investor sentiment, and other factors influence the movement of mortgage rates. Credible average mortgage rates and mortgage refinance rates are calculated based on information provided by partner lenders who pay compensation to Credible.

The rates assume a borrower has a 740 credit score and is borrowing a conventional loan for a single-family home that will be their primary residence. The rates also assume no (or very low) discount points and a down payment of 20%.

Credible mortgage rates will only give you an idea of current average rates. The rate you receive can vary based on a number of factors.

How mortgage rates have changed

Today, mortgage rates are mostly up compared to this time last week.

30-year fixed mortgage rates: 2.875%, up from 2.750% last week, +0.125

20-year fixed mortgage rates: 2.750%, up from 2.500% last week, +0.250

15-year fixed mortgage rates: 2.125%, up from 2.000% last week, +0.125

10-year fixed mortgage rates: 2.000%, the same as last week

What are mortgage points?

To understand what mortgage points are and how they work, it’s helpful to keep in mind that charging interest is the main way lenders make money. When you get a low interest rate, and pay less interest, your lender makes less money off your mortgage than they would if they charged you a higher interest rate.

Points — also called discount points — are a way for lenders to make money while still giving you a lower interest rate. Points are upfront charges you pay at closing in exchange for a lower interest rate. They increase your closing costs but can lower your interest expense over the life of the loan.

Generally, one point is equal to 1% of the loan amount, although that can vary. How much each point will lower your interest rate depends on the lender, the type of mortgage, and the mortgage market in the area where you’re buying.

Here’s an example of how mortgage points can work.

You apply for a $200,000 mortgage at 4% interest

Your lender charges you two discount points

Each point is equal to 1% of your loan amount and lowers your interest rate by 0.25%

You pay your lender $4,000 at closing

Your lender reduces your interest rate by 0.50% to 3%

Points may be a good option if you know you’re going to be in your home for a long time and will be able to recoup the extra closing costs and enjoy the interest savings. Points may also be a way to get a lower interest rate if your credit isn’t strong enough to qualify for a low rate.

Looking to lower your home insurance rate?

A home insurance policy can help cover unexpected costs you may incur during home ownership, such as structural damage and destruction or stolen personal property. Coverage can vary widely among lenders, so it’s wise to shop around and compare policy quotes.

