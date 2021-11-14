In Depth: Having tough conversations, helping local restaurants

Segment One

Hal is joined by Sara Blanchard and Misasha Suzuki Graham, the authors of "Dear White Women." Their new book looks at conversations about racism that may make people uncomfortable, but which they say are issues we must confront at this time.

They say a lot of times people have been told not to talk about race, or they feel they don’t have the appropriate words. They are concerned about getting it wrong, and getting in trouble because of that. The authors believe that people can bring about change by tapping into their own humanity. They says that the best way to respond to words or statements that are inappropriate, is to say "What do you mean by that."



Segment Two

Alycia Harshfield, the executive Director of California Restaurant Foundation, joins Hal along with Baltaire Executive Chef Travis Strickland. They talk about the Grateful Table Dine sponsored by SoCal Gas and Noble Vines. The fundraiser goes on all during November. They are asking everyone to dine out this month to support restaurant workers. The dine-out supports the restaurant relief fund called "Restaurant Cares." It provides direct grants to servers, bartenders, cooks and other restaurant workers who face a crisis or a hardship.

Strickland says they were motivated to join this initiative by seeing how badly people were affected by the pandemic shutdowns. He says that a portion of the sales of Baltaire’s famous steak sauce will go towards the Restaurants Care fund.



Segment Three

Ellie Laks, one of the founders of the Gentle Barn Foundation talks to Hal about their "Turkey Guardian" program. Laks says that turkeys are amazing and affectionate. She says more people should get to meet turkeys on a regular basis.

She tells people to go to Turkeyguardians.org to make a one-time donation for one turkey or a whole flock. Their sponsorship will net them photos and info about their chosen bird. People will be able to meet the turkeys in person- and cuddle them- if they go to the Gentle Barn in Santa Clarita.

The Gentle Barn is now a national organization. It takes care of animals that can’t be re-homed and it cares for them for the rest of their lives. Laks tells Hal about how the animals were threatened by a fire back in 2019, but all of them survived safely. People can donate or visit the Gentle Barn by checking out their website at Gentlebarn.org.



Segment Four

Hal promotes his podcast and we end with more cute videos of the animals at The Gentle Barn.

