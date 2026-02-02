LA Rams sign Sean McVay, Les Snead to multi-year contract extensions

The Los Angeles Rams announced on Monday they have given multi-year contract extensions to head coach Sean McVay and general manager, Les Snead.

‘They will be leading the Los Angeles Rams for years to come’

What they're saying:

"As we enter their 10th season together, it is only fitting to reflect on the tremendous success Sean and Les have brought to this franchise, and the indelible impact they have made on Los Angeles and the NFL," said LA Rams Owner E. Stanley Kroenke in a press release.

The statement continued to say, "They continue to embody the standard of this franchise to compete for championships, consistently delivering a product that our fans and city can be proud of. Their collaboration embodies the We Then Me ethos we seek in our players, coaches and staff, and we are thrilled they will be leading the Los Angeles Rams for years to come."

"Here to stay. We've signed extensions with Head Coach Sean McVay and General Manager Les Snead," the team wrote in a social media post.

What we don't know:

Details of their contracts were not released.

The backstory:

In their nine years working together – eight of which were winning seasons – they led the Rams to a Super Bowl victory in 2022. This includes one of two Super Bowl appearances, three NFC Championship games, and an overall 92-57 record in the regular season.

Last year, McVay became just the third coach in league history to win a combined 100 games before his 40th birthday.

Going into the 2026 NFL season, the dynamic duo are tied with Kansas City Chiefs' Andy Reid and Brett Veach, as well as the San Francisco 49ers Kyle Shanahan and John Lynch for the longest-tenured active head coach-general manager partnership, the Rams said.