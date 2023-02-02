Two injured during multi-vehicle crash in Sunland

article

Two people were injured, one critically, during a collision in Sunland Thursday morning.

Firefighters and paramedics responded to the 8600 block of Foothill Blvd. around 10:20 a.m. after reports of a two-car collision.

Firefighters were able to extricate a 45-year-old man from his vehicle. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition. The second person, a 75-year-old woman, was transported in serious condition.

The cause of the crash in unknown.