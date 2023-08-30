100-year-old oak tree falls on Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' mansion in wake of Hurricane Idalia

A 100-year-old oak tree fell on the Governor's Mansion in Tallahassee in the wake of Hurricane Idalia, according to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' wife Casey DeSantis.

Casey said she was at home with their three young children, Mason, Madison and Mamie, at the time the tree fell. No one was injured.

Casey DeSantis shared a photo on X of a 100-year-old oak tree that fell on the Governor's Mansion in the wake of Hurricane Idalia. (Photo: Casey DeSantis/X)

"Our prayers are with everyone impacted by the storm," Casey wrote.

MORE IDALIA AFTERMATH : Storm damage, flooding, toppled trees in hurricane’s aftermath

The photo Casey shared on X, formerly known as Twitter, shows the oak tree split in half near the mansion on North Adams Avenue.

The governor has been traveling across the state hosting press conferences for updates on Hurricane Idalia. You can watch his latest press conference in the player above.

Hurricane Idalia made landfall as a strong Category 3 storm on Wednesday morning in Keaton Beach along Florida's Big Bend region.