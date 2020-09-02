Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
from FRI 10:00 AM PDT until MON 8:00 PM PDT, Antelope Valley, Apple and Lucerne Valleys, Coachella Valley, Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range, Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley, Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley, Orange County Inland, Riverside County Mountains, San Bernardino County Mountains, San Bernardino County-Upper Colorado River Valley, San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire, Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills, Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area, Ventura County Coastal Valleys, Ventura County Mountains
3
Excessive Heat Warning
from SAT 10:00 AM PDT until SUN 8:00 PM PDT, Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands, Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles, Ventura County Coast
Excessive Heat Warning
from SAT 10:00 AM PDT until MON 8:00 PM PDT, Orange County Coastal

Randy’s Donuts opens new shop in Pasadena

By Kelli Johnson
Published 
Food and Drink
FOX 11

Randy’s Donuts opens new shop in Pasadena

PASADENA, Calif. - The iconic Randy’s Donuts is expanding with a new location in Pasadena that opened Wednesday morning. 

Patrons lined up around the block outside the new shop to get a taste of the Los Angeles staple that’s been around for 60 years. 

The legendary donut shop offered free glazed donuts to customers from 6 a.m. to noon. Those who follow its Instagram pages are also eligible for a sweet treat from noon to 9 p.m. 

“We are real happy to be here in Pasadena. I think it’s a great community. The pandemic, as devastating as it is... we will get through it and hopefully, we’re going to encourage other retailers and fast food operations to reopen,” said Mark Kelegian, President of Randy’s Donuts. 

The new location is located at 230 South Lake Avenue. 
 