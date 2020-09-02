Randy’s Donuts opens new shop in Pasadena

The iconic Randy’s Donuts is expanding with a new location in Pasadena that opened Wednesday morning.

Patrons lined up around the block outside the new shop to get a taste of the Los Angeles staple that’s been around for 60 years.

The legendary donut shop offered free glazed donuts to customers from 6 a.m. to noon. Those who follow its Instagram pages are also eligible for a sweet treat from noon to 9 p.m.

“We are real happy to be here in Pasadena. I think it’s a great community. The pandemic, as devastating as it is... we will get through it and hopefully, we’re going to encourage other retailers and fast food operations to reopen,” said Mark Kelegian, President of Randy’s Donuts.

The new location is located at 230 South Lake Avenue.

