Rail service through San Clemente resumes after 2-month closure

After a roughly two-month closure caused by rocks and debris that fell on the tracks, Metrolink and Amtrak passenger rail service resumed through San Clemente Monday.

Work on a 200-foot-long retaining wall to protect the tracks from additional falling debris near Mariposa Point wrapped up last week, clearing the way for resumption of passenger rail.

A landslide on private property above the city-owned Mariposa Trail Pedestrian Bridge led to debris on the tracks on Jan. 24, halting all rail service. Some slow-speed freight trains eventually began moving through the affected section at night in recent weeks while shoring operations continued, and Amtrak began offering some limited passenger service on its Pacific Surfliner trains earlier this month.

But full service on both Metrolink and Amtrak trains resumed Monday morning. Information on train schedules is available at metrolinktrains.com and at pacificsurfliner.com/alerts.

The railroad tracks in the San Clemente area endured a pair of extended closures last year due to mudslides and debris. The first occurred in April near the Casa Romantica Culture Center and Gardens, blocking the tracks for a month while repairs were completed. Another mudslide occurred in the same general area on June 5, prompting another rail closure that lasted for nearly six weeks.