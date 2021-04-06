Police searching for at-risk 71-year-old man reported missing in San Gabriel

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department shared a photo to social media Tuesday of a 71-year-old San Gabriel man who went missing and suffers from diabetes and high blood pressure.

Jane Taksana was last seen at about 10 p.m. Monday in the 9000 block of East Arcadia Avenue, according to an LASD statement.

Taksana is Asian, 5 feet tall, weighs about 140 pounds and has short grey hair and black eyes.

He was possibly wearing a purple sweatshirt and requires medication for his health issues.

According to authorities, Taksana's family is very concerned.

Anyone with information on Taksana's whereabouts was asked to contact the LASD Missing Persons Unit at 323-890-5500.

Anonymous tips can be called into Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or submitted online at lacrimestoppers.org.

City News Service contributed

