Police open fire on man armed with gun during traffic stop in San Pedro

One man was injured during an officer-involved shooting in San Pedro, authorities said Saturday.

An officer pulled over a car around midnight at the intersection of Pacific Avenue and 18th Street, according to Los Angeles Police Department.

During a search of the parked car, the officer found one person with a handgun. Officers removed the gun from the man's waistband and attempted to arrest him.

However, the suspect ignored the officer's commands and reportedly lunged toward the vehicle, resulting in an officer-involved shooting, the department said.

The man was hit in the hand and taken to a hospital for treatment.

Pacific Avenue between 16th and 19th streets will be closed for several hours as officials investigate.