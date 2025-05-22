Military statue in Paramount vandalized days before Memorial Day

Just days before Memorial Day, a military statue in Paramount was vandalized.

What we know:

Paramount Mayor Peggy Lemons said items were stolen from the 'Battlefield Cross and Soldier' display at the Paramount Armed Forces Memorial in the Civic Center.

She told FOX 11 that she and her granddaughter were walking in the area when she noticed the vandalized statue. The life-size memorial shows a soldier kneeling, paying tribute to a fallen soldier. A gun and the fallen soldier's hat make up the cross. Lemons said the suspect(s) took the gun and hat. She also said an old vacuum was left behind.

With Memorial Day around the corner, this act of crime hits specifically hard for the military community.

Image 1 of 2 ▼

"This was a very thoughtless, cruel, disrespectful thing to do to the military families in this community," Lemons said. "If you realized what you’ve done and how many people you’ve hurt, how many families are taking this personally that you would be so disrespectful of the men and women who literally laid down their lives for your freedom, then bring it back, leave it here. Call us and let us know it’s here."

Lemons said the city plans to repair the statue, but unfortunately, it won't be ready in time for the planned Memorial Day service.

"They are a little bit broken-hearted. I have made pleas, always in these situations, someone knows something. And so I have asked the community, if you know anything, you can reach out on our social media, call the sheriff’s department and leave an anonymous tip," Lemons added.

The statue was recently installed in November 2024.

What we don't know:

No description of the suspect(s) was given. Lemons believes whoever stole the items might sell or melt the metal for money.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the LASD Lakewood Station at (562) 623-3500.

