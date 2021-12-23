Oakbrook Center shooting: 4 injured, 2 in custody and 1 suspect at large after 'shootout' at mall

A shooting inside Oakbrook Center Mall left four people injured Thursday night.

A police officer working detail at the Nordstrom store heard gunshots ring out around 5:44 p.m.

After reports came in of shots fired, police and other emergency personnel surrounded the mall.

Police believe two people who knew each other were shooting at each other. One of the individuals who fired shots and three female bystanders were injured, police said.

The suspect who fired shots is a man in his 30s.

Two of the female bystanders were believed to be in their 40s and the third female was in her 20s, police said.

All four individuals were transported to area hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.

Another woman hurt her ankle while running from gunfire.

Two guns were recovered as well.

As of 9:30 p.m., police said two people were in custody and one suspect was still at large.

The Oak Brook Police Chief said the suspect who is still at large is in the blue puffy coat pictured below:

CREDIT: OAK BROOK POLICE CHIEF

Approximately one-third of the mall had been searched and cleared by 9:30 p.m. Thursday.

Police have closed down the mall as they continue to investigate.

Oak Brook Center released the following statement:

"Tonight’s isolated incident is extremely upsetting for our shopping center community. We are grateful to our partners at the Oakbrook Police Department for their diligence in leading this developing investigation."

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.