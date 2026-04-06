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Migos rapper Offset shot near casino in Florida: TMZ

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Updated  April 6, 2026 6:52pm PDT
Entertainment
FOX 11
Rapper Offset attends the 4th Annual Toys 4 The Nawf Christmas Charity event on December 20, 2025 in Norcross, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images) article

Rapper Offset attends the 4th Annual Toys 4 The Nawf Christmas Charity event on December 20, 2025 in Norcross, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images) (Getty Images)

MIAMI (KTTV) - Migos rapper Offset was reportedly shot near a casino in Florida.

According to a report from TMZ, the incident happened near the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Hollywood, Florida.

TMZ reports the rapper is "fine" and is recovering at the hospital.

Monday's incident happened a little more than three years after Offset's childhood friend and Migos bandmate Takeoff was shot and killed in Houston. 

As of Monday, 6 p.m. PT, no arrests have been announced in Offset's shooting incident. It is also unknown how the reported shooting broke out in the first place.

Rapper Takeoff shot and killed in Houston

Rapper Takeoff shot and killed in Houston

Rapper Takeoff was shot and killed at a bowling alley in Houston Tuesday morning. FOX 11's Christina Gonzales went to LA Film School to talk with music professor Marq ?DJ Cli-N-tel? Hawkins. The author and lead singer of World Class Wreckin? Cru is a historian on rap music. Dr. Dre was in the music group before NWA. Hawkins is part of a group of rap music industry leaders building the Universal Hip Hop Museum in the Bronx.

This story was reported from Los Angeles.

The Source: This story used information from TMZ's report. 

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