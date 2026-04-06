Migos rapper Offset shot near casino in Florida: TMZ

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Migos rapper Offset was reportedly shot near a casino in Florida.

According to a report from TMZ, the incident happened near the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Hollywood, Florida.

TMZ reports the rapper is "fine" and is recovering at the hospital.

Monday's incident happened a little more than three years after Offset's childhood friend and Migos bandmate Takeoff was shot and killed in Houston.

As of Monday, 6 p.m. PT, no arrests have been announced in Offset's shooting incident. It is also unknown how the reported shooting broke out in the first place.

This story was reported from Los Angeles.