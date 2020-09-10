LAPD seeks help locating suspect in brutal assault of woman found unconscious near Venice Pier

The Los Angeles Police Department is asking for the public's help locating the person who committed a brutal assault on a young woman who was found unconscious near the Venice Pier.

The victim was found laying on the ground outside of the restroom located on Ocean Front Walk and Anchorage Street in Venice Tuesday morning around 6:45 a.m.

LAPD said that the victim was suffering from severe head trauma and was naked from the waist down.

The victim's wallet, purse, iPhone and vehicle have not been located.

The missing vehicle is a gray 4-door 2011 Ford Escape with Arizona license plate CPL5138.

No suspect description was available.

Additional details were not immediately available.

