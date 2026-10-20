LA protest interviewer says he was attacked after interviewing people with opposing views

The Brief A social media creator says he was choked, punched and stabbed during a "No Kings" protest in downtown Los Angeles. Dante believes his interviews with people across the political spectrum may have made him a target. The LAPD said it had no record of any arrests connected to the attack.



A social media creator who interviews protesters and people with differing political views says he was choked, punched and stabbed in the leg at the end of Saturday’s "No Kings" protest in downtown Los Angeles. Dante, who runs the account In The Streets LA, says he believes his interviews with people on both sides of the political aisle made him a target.

What we know:

Dante says the attack happened Saturday after the "No Kings" protest near the Metropolitan Detention Center in downtown Los Angeles. He says he was choked, punched in the jaw and stabbed in the leg, requiring medical attention.

Despite his injuries, Dante says he is not angry but disappointed by what he describes as a lack of intervention from members of the press who witnessed the attack.

"Anything physical can harm us. Pain is temporary, and we’ve all been hurt before," Dante said. "But as I looked around, I saw press members turning a blind eye to what was happening to me."

The backstory:

In The Streets LA features interviews with protesters and people with a range of political beliefs. Dante says about 80% of his content is liberal-leaning, but he has also interviewed Zionists and MAGA supporters.

He believes those interviews did not sit well with a handful of protesters gathered outside the Metropolitan Detention Center on Saturday. Dante says he was accused of "snitch-jacketing" people, a term used to describe labeling someone a snitch or police informant, potentially putting them at risk.

"It’s when they call you a snitch and say that you’re a police informant when you’re really just there for your own reasons," Dante said.

What they're saying:

Despite the attack, Dante says he plans to continue interviewing people with different backgrounds and political beliefs. He says he supports the movement but objects to people using it to justify mistreating others.

"I’m for the movement," Dante said. "I’m just not for people hijacking things and using oppression to fight oppression, which is totally backwards."

What's next:

FOX 11 contacted the Los Angeles Police Department to find out whether anyone had been arrested in connection with the attack. The department said it had no record of any arrests.