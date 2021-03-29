Deadly LAPD shooting prompts investigation in Westlake District

An investigation was underway after a man was struck and killed by police gunfire in the Westlake District near downtown Los Angeles early Monday morning, the Los Angeles Police Department said.

An LAPD spokesman said Rampart Station officers approached a suspect who was on foot at 3:50 a.m. near the intersection of 7th and Bixel streets. The suspect then ran southbound and led officers on a foot pursuit toward 8th St.

As the officers approached the suspect, they say the suspect produced a firearm. The suspect was struck by police gunfire and was taken to a local hospital where he died, the LAPD said.

Authorities said a firearm was recovered from the scene.

The suspect’s name was not immediately released. He was described as an African American man in his 30s or 40s.

Advertisement

Investigators continue to canvass the area for evidence and witnesses.

No officers were injured in the shooting.

The investigation is ongoing.

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.