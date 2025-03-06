Corona police searching for arson suspect who set vehicle, then himself, on fire
CORONA, Calif. - A search is underway in Corona for a man who was caught on camera intentionally setting a vehicle, then himself, on fire.
What we know:
The incident happened in the early morning hours of Tuesday, March 4.
Officers with the Corona Police Department responded to a vehicle fire in the 900 block of Wakefield Avenue.
Video footage from a resident's Ring camera shows the male suspect intentionally setting the vehicle, then himself, on fire.
The suspect, believed to be in his 30s, then got into a white pickup truck - possibly a Chevrolet or GMC, with tinted windows and light-colored rims - and drove away from the scene.
The suspect is described as having a medium build, standing between 5'9" and 6'1", with shoulder-length, light-colored hair.
The blaze destroyed the vehicle and caused moderate damage to the nearby residence.
What we don't know:
The motive behind the arson remains unclear, and authorities are working to identify the suspect and gather more information about the incident.
What's next:
The Corona Fire Department is urging anyone with information or additional video footage to come forward. Individuals can contact Fire Investigator Travis Boan via email at travis.boan@coronaca.gov or by phone at 951-736-2219.
The Source: Information for this story is from the Corona Fire Department.