Corona police searching for arson suspect who set vehicle, then himself, on fire

A search is underway in Corona for a man who was caught on camera intentionally setting a vehicle, then himself, on fire.

What we know:

The incident happened in the early morning hours of Tuesday, March 4.

Officers with the Corona Police Department responded to a vehicle fire in the 900 block of Wakefield Avenue.

Video footage from a resident's Ring camera shows the male suspect intentionally setting the vehicle, then himself, on fire.

The suspect, believed to be in his 30s, then got into a white pickup truck - possibly a Chevrolet or GMC, with tinted windows and light-colored rims - and drove away from the scene.

The suspect is described as having a medium build, standing between 5'9" and 6'1", with shoulder-length, light-colored hair.

The blaze destroyed the vehicle and caused moderate damage to the nearby residence.

What we don't know:

The motive behind the arson remains unclear, and authorities are working to identify the suspect and gather more information about the incident.

What's next:

The Corona Fire Department is urging anyone with information or additional video footage to come forward. Individuals can contact Fire Investigator Travis Boan via email at travis.boan@coronaca.gov or by phone at 951-736-2219.