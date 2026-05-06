Arrest made in Playa del Rey hit-and-run that killed father and 1-year-old son

The Brief Authorities arrested a suspect Wednesday morning in connection with a hit-and-run crash in Playa del Rey that killed a 25-year-old man and his 1-year-old son. The two-car crash occurred around 4:30 a.m. Sunday, May 3. Three others were hospitalized following the crash, including a 30-year-old woman and another person who were in critical condition.



Authorities announced an arrest in connection with a hit-and-run crash that killed a man and his 1-year-old son in Playa del Rey over the weekend.

What we know:

The Los Angeles Police Department said the two-car crash was reported around 4:30 a.m. Sunday, May 3, near Vista del Mar, south of Culver Boulevard.

By the time first responders arrived, the suspect had fled the scene. Investigators confirmed Wednesday that a suspect was taken into custody and that the arrest was made earlier that morning.

The victims were identified by the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s office as 25-year-old Osvaldo Sandoval Amaya and 1-year-old Roger Sandoval Farias.

A GoFundMe has been set up for the crash victims.

Fire officials reported that three other people were taken to a hospital, including a woman approximately 30 years old and the child. Two of the victims were listed in critical condition, including another person who was a passenger in the BMW involved.

What we don't know:

The name of the suspect has not yet been released. While residents in the area said that particular stretch of roadway has historically been prone to high speeds, investigators have not confirmed if speed or alcohol were factors in the collision.

The official cause of the crash remains under investigation.