2 Minneapolis officers hurt, 2 civilians killed in shooting: sources

Law enforcement sources tell FOX 9 that two Minneapolis police officers have been shot, and two other people are dead after a gunman opened fire in a neighborhood south of downtown.

Sources say one of the officers was critically injured. Minneapolis police have confirmed two officers and at least four civilians were injured in the situation.

Police have swarmed the area of Blaisdell Avenue and 22nd Avenue for the shooting.

At West Franklin Avenue and Blaisdell, officers have blocked the street with multiple squads. SWAT vehicles and ambulances have also been spotted in the area. A crowd of onlookers have also gathered at the blocked intersection.

Governor Walz says Minnesota State Patrol is helping local police with the situation.

