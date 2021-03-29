Expand / Collapse search

13-year-old leads LAPD on chase across South LA, parts of South Bay in stolen car

By
Published 
Updated 1 hour ago
Police Chases
FOX 11

Stolen vehicle pursuit ends in Gardena

An underage driver leads LAPD officers on a high-speed pursuit through South LA on Monday.

LOS ANGELES - A 13-year-old led police on a high-speed chase across South Los Angeles and parts of South Bay in a stolen Toyota Corolla late Monday morning.

The pursuit started in South LA before the suspect led officers toward El Segundo, Hawthorne and Crenshaw. 

LAPD in pursuit of reportedly stolen vehicle in Inglewood area

The Los Angeles Police Department on Monday was in pursuit of a reportedly stolen vehicle in Inglewood area.

The young suspect attempted to make a sharp turn in Inglewood when he hit the center divider and damaged multiple vehicles in the process. After several attempts, officers were able to successfully deploy a PIT maneuver near the intersection of West 135th St and Western Avenue in Gardena just before 11:40 a.m. 

The 13-year-old was then taken into custody. 

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.