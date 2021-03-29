13-year-old leads LAPD on chase across South LA, parts of South Bay in stolen car

A 13-year-old led police on a high-speed chase across South Los Angeles and parts of South Bay in a stolen Toyota Corolla late Monday morning.

The pursuit started in South LA before the suspect led officers toward El Segundo, Hawthorne and Crenshaw.

The young suspect attempted to make a sharp turn in Inglewood when he hit the center divider and damaged multiple vehicles in the process. After several attempts, officers were able to successfully deploy a PIT maneuver near the intersection of West 135th St and Western Avenue in Gardena just before 11:40 a.m.

The 13-year-old was then taken into custody.

