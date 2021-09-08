Today's 15-year mortgage refinance rates sink to 22-day low | Sept. 8, 2021

Our goal here at Credible Operations, Inc., NMLS Number 1681276, referred to as "Credible" below, is to give you the tools and confidence you need to improve your finances. Although we do promote products from our partner lenders, all opinions are our own.

Check out the mortgage refinancing rates for Sept. 8, 2021, which are mixed from yesterday. (iStock)

Based on data compiled by Credible, two key mortgage refinance rates rose, one fell and one remained unchanged compared to yesterday.

30-year fixed-rate refinance: 2.875%, up from 2.750%, +0.125

20-year fixed-rate refinance: 2.500%, unchanged

15-year fixed-rate refinance: 2.000%, down from 2.125%, -0.125

10-year fixed-rate refinance: 2.125%, up from 2.000%, +0.125

Rates last updated on Sept. 8, 2021. These rates are based on the assumptions shown here . Actual rates may vary.

Today’s 15-year mortgage refinance rates dipped down to just 2% today — the lowest in 22 days. This shorter term could provide exceptional interest savings for homeowners looking to refinance who can manage a higher monthly payment. For homeowners who want to save on interest but maintain a smaller monthly payment, a 20-year term is also a good deal. Rates for this term have held firmly at 2.500% for the past seven business days.

How mortgage refinance rates have changed

Today, mortgage refinance rates are a mixed bag compared to this time last week.

30-year fixed refinance rates: 2.875%, up from 2.750% last week, +0.125

20-year fixed refinance rates: 2.500%, the same as last week

15-year fixed refinance rates: 2.000%, down from 2.125% last week, -0.125

10-year fixed refinance rates: 2.125%, up from 2.000% last week, +0.125

Refinancing a mortgage can yield significant interest savings over the life of a loan. But all those savings don’t come for free. Generally, you’ll encounter costs — $5,000 on average, according to Freddie Mac — when refinancing your mortgage.

What is the average cost of a refinance?

Your exact refinancing costs will depend on multiple factors, including the size of your loan and where you live. Typical refinancing costs include:

The cost of recording your new mortgage

Appraisal fees

Attorney fees

Lender fees, such as origination or underwriting

Title service fees

Credit report fees

Mortgage points

Prepaid interest charges

Keep in mind there’s no such thing as a truly no-cost refinance. Lenders who market "no-cost loans" typically charge a higher interest rate and roll the costs into the loan — which means you’ll pay more interest over the life of the loan.

How to get your lowest mortgage refinance rate

If you’re interested in refinancing your mortgage, improving your credit score and paying down any other debt could secure you a lower rate . It’s also a good idea to compare rates from different lenders if you're hoping to refinance so you can find the best rate for your situation.

Borrowers can save $1,500 on average over the life of their loan by shopping for just one additional rate quote, and an average of $3,000 by comparing five rate quotes, according to research from Freddie Mac . Credible can help you compare multiple lenders at once in just a few minutes.

When is it worth it to refinance?

Refinancing a mortgage can be a great way to save money. But it’s not always the best move for every homeowner.

People refinance for a number of reasons, including to get a lower interest rate, change their monthly payment amount and lower their interest costs. Generally, if you can lower your interest rate by at least 0.75%, refinancing might be a good move.

Here’s an example of how refinancing can save you money: If you refinance your 30-year, $300,000 loan at 4% into a new 30-year loan with a 3.25% interest rate, you’ll lower your monthly payment from $1,432 to $1,306. That’s a monthly savings of $126, which adds up to $45,360 over the life of the mortgage.

But before you refinance, be sure to weigh closing costs, and calculate how long it will take before your savings from the refinance cover the expenses of refinancing.

Have a finance-related question, but don't know who to ask? Email The Credible Money Expert at moneyexpert@credible.com and your question might be answered by Credible in our Money Expert column.

