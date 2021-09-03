Today's mortgage refinance rates close out week at near-record lows | Sept. 3, 2021

Our goal here at Credible Operations, Inc., NMLS Number 1681276, referred to as "Credible" below, is to give you the tools and confidence you need to improve your finances. Although we do promote products from our partner lenders who compensate us for our services, all opinions are our own.

Check out the mortgage refinancing rates for Sept. 3, 2021, which are unchanged from yesterday. (iStock)

Based on data compiled by Credible, current mortgage refinance rates remained unchanged compared to yesterday’s.

Mortgage refinance rates closed out the week at near-record lows, and all terms continue to represent bargains for homeowners who are looking to refinance into a shorter term and save on interest. The rates for a 20-year term could be particularly appealing. At just 2.500%, this term offers homeowners the chance to keep their monthly payments manageable while still reaping interest savings.

Current 30-year fixed refinance rates

Current 20-year fixed refinance rates

Current 15-year fixed refinance rates

Current 10-year fixed refinance rates

How mortgage refinance rates have changed

Today, mortgage refinance rates are a mixed bag compared to this time last week.

30-year fixed refinance rates: 2.875%, the same as last week

20-year fixed refinance rates: 2.500%, down from 2.625% last week, -0.125

15-year fixed refinance rates: 2.125%, the same as last week

10-year fixed refinance rates: 2.000%, down from 2.125% last week, -0.125

What is the average cost of a refinance?

Refinancing a mortgage can yield significant interest savings over the life of a loan. But all those savings don’t come for free. Generally, you’ll encounter costs — $5,000 on average, according to Freddie Mac — when refinancing your mortgage.

Your exact refinancing costs will depend on multiple factors, including the size of your loan and where you live. Typical refinancing costs include …

The cost of recording your new mortgage

Appraisal fees

Attorney fees

Lender fees, such as origination or underwriting

Title service fees

Credit report fees

Mortgage points

Prepaid interest charges

Keep in mind there’s no such thing as a truly no-cost refinance. Lenders who market "no-cost loans" typically charge a higher interest rate and roll the costs into the loan — which means you’ll pay more interest over the life of the loan.

How to get your lowest mortgage refinance rate

If you’re interested in refinancing your mortgage, improving your credit score and paying down any other debt could secure you a lower rate . It’s also a good idea to compare rates from different lenders if you're hoping to refinance, so you can find the best rate for your situation.

Borrowers can save $1,500 on average over the life of their loan by shopping for just one additional rate quote, and an average of $3,000 by comparing five rate quotes, according to research from Freddie Mac . Credible can help you compare multiple lenders at once in just a few minutes.

APR vs. interest rate: What’s the difference?

When you’re shopping for a mortgage or refinance loan, you’ll see the terms APR and interest rate arise often. They’re similar but not interchangeable.

The interest rate is the cost the lender will charge annually to loan you money. Annual percentage rate, or APR, encompasses the interest rate and other fees and charges attached to your loan.

Generally, APR gives you a better picture of the true cost of a loan since it takes into account all the costs associated with borrowing money. For a mortgage or refinance, those costs can include discount points, fees, and other charges.

When you apply for a loan, you’ll usually be able to find the interest rate on the first page of your loan estimate, and the APR later in the document listed under "comparisons."

Have a finance-related question, but don't know who to ask? Email The Credible Money Expert at moneyexpert@credible.com and your question might be answered by Credible in our Money Expert column.

As a Credible authority on mortgages and personal finance, Chris Jennings has covered topics that include mortgage loans, mortgage refinancing, and more. He’s been an editor and editorial assistant in the online personal finance space for four years. His work has been featured by MSN, AOL, Yahoo Finance, and more.