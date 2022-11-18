Live California Election Results: 2022 Midterm

Election Day has arrived and there are several key races and propositions on the California ballot this year. They range from a woman's right to have an abortion to education, healthcare and other hot-button issues like climate change. There are also several California congressional seats up for grabs, with the main battlegrounds being Orange County, Los Angeles County and the Central Valley.

California voters were also asked to pick a Governor, Attorney General, Insurance Commissioner, Secretary of State, Superintendent of Public Instruction, Treasurer, Controller, and Lieutenant Governor.

You can vote in person at a selected polling place on Election Day. Polls are open until 8 p.m. You can find your nearest poll center by visiting sos.ca.gov. Vote-by-mail ballots were sent out to registered California voters on Oct. 10 and drop boxes opened on Oct. 11. Voters wishing to mail their ballots can drop it off at any secure ballot box between Oct. 11 and Nov. 8. To find a drop-off location near you click or tap here.

Vote-by-mail ballots must be postmarked on or before Election Day and received by county election officials no later than seven days after Election Day. Voters can also drop off their vote-by-mail ballots at any polling site before 8 p.m. Election Day. After mailing your ballot, you can check on its status through the state's Where’s My Ballot? program.

Head to FOXLA.com/election for all Election Day coverage, live results and resources.