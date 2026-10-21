OC parents charged in fatal e-motorcycle crash that killed 13-year-old son

The Brief The parents of 13-year-old Benson Nguyen face child endangerment charges after the teen died in a 43 mph E-Moto crash in Garden Grove. Vu Thanh Nguyen faces a felony charge for purchasing the high-speed E-Moto despite prior warnings and Benson breaking his leg in a previous electric vehicle crash six months earlier. Orange County prosecutors have charged 10 parents since January as regional pediatric E-Bike and E-Moto emergency room injuries have surged over 430% in four years.



The parents of a 13-year-old boy who died after losing control of an e-motorcycle at more than 40 mph and crashing into a concrete light pole in Garden Grove have both been charged with child endangerment.

What we know:

On May 7, 2026, 13-year-old Benson Nguyen was seen speeding, running red lights, and performing stunts on his E-Ride Pro SS 2.0 E-Moto before losing control on Magnolia Street near Larson Avenue just before 10 p.m., according to police.

Data from his Life360 app showed the vehicle was traveling at 43 mph when he hit a raised center divider, was ejected, and collided with a concrete light pole. He was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries.

Benson’s father, Vu Thanh Nguyen, 56, of Santa Ana, has been charged with one felony count of child endangerment and one misdemeanor count of contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

The boy’s mother, Hong Cuc Thi Nguyen, 49, of Santa Ana, faces one misdemeanor count of child endangerment.

Vu Nguyen faces up to six years in state prison if convicted on all charges, while Hong Nguyen faces a maximum sentence of one year in county jail.

Investigators noted that the boy's father purchased the faster E-Moto despite multiple warnings about Benson's reckless riding, which included stunt videos posted to TikTok and Instagram.

Benson had also sustained repeated injuries on a different electric vehicle, including a broken leg just six months prior to his death, according to authorities.

Under California Vehicle Code sections 400 and 405, the vehicle Benson was riding is classified as a motorcycle or motor-driven cycle, requiring a valid motorcycle license, DMV registration, plates, insurance, and full equipment for street operation. The vehicle is capable of reaching speeds up to 62 mph.

What we don't know:

The court dates for Vu Thanh Nguyen and Hong Cuc Thi Nguyen have not yet been announced.

What they're saying:

Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer emphasized that parental accountability is necessary to address public safety risks involving underage riders on high-powered electric vehicles.

"The loss of a child is a price no parent should pay, and we mourn the tragic loss of Benson along with everyone who loved him," said Spitzer. "But grief does not erase the decisions that were made by Benson’s parents to continue to allow their untrained and unlicensed 13-year-old to illegally ride an E-Moto after repeated warnings and repeated injuries and grief does not erase the need for accountability. When parents refuse to hold their children accountable and that refusal to parent results in unspeakable tragedy, then I have no choice but to hold parents accountable."

What's next:

The prosecution of Benson's parents marks part of a broader law enforcement push by the Orange County District Attorney’s RIDE SAFELY (Smart Accountability for E-Bikes and E-Motos and Law Enforcement for Youth) unit. Established in May 2026, the unit reviews potential criminal charges against juveniles, parents, manufacturers, and retailers.

Since January, the office has filed child endangerment and related charges against 10 parents for allowing their children to illegally ride E-Motos.

This includes an involuntary manslaughter charge against a mother whose 14-year-old son hit and killed an 81-year-old veteran in Lake Forest after she was repeatedly warned about the vehicle's illegal status.

What you can do:

Parents and riders can review California's rules regarding electric bikes and motorcycles to ensure legal operation.

California law categorizes vehicles by power and speed: Class 1 and Class 2 E-Bikes have no rider age restrictions, while Class 3 E-Bikes require riders to be at least 16 years old. Any electric two-wheeler exceeding 750 watts or reaching speeds over 20 mph on motor power alone—or lacking operational pedals—is classified as an E-Moto or motorcycle, prohibiting street use by minors under 16 and unlicensed riders.

State leaders offer educational resources, safety pledges, and local agency guidelines at gosafelyca.org. The California Highway Patrol provides reference guides for vehicle definitions, and updated local ordinances are available through the Orange County Transportation Authority website.