US Coast Guard rescues at least 16, searching for more in water off Mexico’s Baja Coast

The Brief At least 16 people were rescued from the Pacific Ocean approximately 140 miles west of Ensenada, Mexico, during predawn operations on Friday. Rescuers found individuals floating in open water without any immediate sign of a vessel, and survivors reported that up to 27 people may have been aboard. U.S. and Mexican authorities continue searching for missing individuals, with rescued survivors transported to hospitals in San Diego.



At least 16 people were pulled from the Pacific Ocean off the coast of Baja California early Friday morning as U.S. and Mexican authorities launched a combined rescue and search operation.

Survivors indicated that up to 27 individuals may have been on board a vessel, though responders found only people floating in open water with no wreckage immediately visible.

What we know:

Rescue crews spotted several individuals floating in the Pacific Ocean about 140 miles west of Ensenada around 1 a.m. Pacific Time on Friday.

Officials confirmed that at least 16 people were pulled from the water and transported to San Diego area hospitals for treatment.

The U.S. Coast Guard joined Mexican maritime authorities in the search effort, deploying a helicopter, a fixed-wing airplane, and a cutter to patrol the search area.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not determined why the individuals were in the water or what type of vessel they were using, as no boat has been recovered or sighted.

The exact number of people who remain missing is unknown, although survivor accounts suggest up to 11 additional individuals could still be in the water.

The identities, nationalities, and current medical conditions of the rescued survivors have not yet been released.

What's next:

Search and rescue operations remain active off the coast of Baja California as crews search for remaining survivors.

U.S. and Mexican maritime agencies will continue coordinating search patterns while investigators work to locate any vessel debris and establish the circumstances surrounding the incident.