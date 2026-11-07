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The Brief A driver was arrested on suspicion of reckless driving Saturday after crashing into eight pedestrians outside a grocery store in Arlington Heights. All eight victims were rushed to local hospitals, including a 3-year-old child and an adult in their 60s who is in serious condition. The driver claimed mechanical brake failure caused the collision, though investigators do not suspect drugs or alcohol played a role.



A driver was arrested on suspicion of reckless driving Saturday afternoon after losing control of his vehicle and crashing into a crowd outside a Los Angeles grocery store, injuring eight people.

Good Samaritans rushed in to rescue two victims who were pinned underneath the wreckage before paramedics transported all patients to nearby hospitals.

What we know:

The collision happened just before 1 p.m. in the parking lot of Superior Grocers near West Washington Boulevard and 10th Avenue, located just north of the 10 Freeway.

Authorities reported that a man driving a gray four-door sedan lost control, struck a parked vehicle, and plowed onto the sidewalk in front of the store entrance where cases of bottled water were stacked.

Eight pedestrians were struck, including a 3-year-old child. Two of the victims were pinned beneath the impact and had to be pulled free by bystander witnesses before emergency crews arrived.

Paramedics established an on-scene triage before rushing all eight patients to local hospitals.

Officials confirmed that an adult in their 60s is in serious condition.

Investigators administered evaluations at the scene and determined that neither drugs nor alcohol are suspected factors in the crash, but officers took the driver into custody on suspicion of reckless driving.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released the identity of the driver or the names of the eight hospitalized victims.

While the driver told investigators that he believed a mechanical brake failure caused him to lose control, investigators have not completed their mechanical inspection to verify whether a malfunction occurred or if human error was responsible.

Official updates on the medical progress of the victim listed in serious condition are pending.

What's next:

Officials will continue inspecting the sedan to evaluate the driver's brake failure claim and determine the mechanical condition of the vehicle.

Criminal charges will be reviewed by prosecutors following the driver's arrest on suspicion of reckless driving.

Street closures surrounding 10th Avenue and 23rd Street will gradually reopen once the investigation is over.

What you can do:

Drivers moving through Arlington Heights should continue to bypass West Washington Boulevard between Crenshaw Boulevard and Western Avenue.

Motorists should use alternate east-west corridors, including Venice Boulevard to the north or Adams Boulevard to the south, while giving emergency vehicles clear passage around the shopping center.