Elderly couple injured during home invasion in Bel-Air

A man and a woman were rushed to a hospital with injuries suffered during a home invasion in Bel-Air, authorities said.

Officers were dispatched at 12:56 a.m. Saturday, initially to a report of a burglary in the 1300 block of Casiano Road.

The incident was changed into a home invasion investigation, and ambulances were requested for a woman in her 60s suffering from a wound and a man in his 70s suffering from injuries after being struck.

The condition of the two victims was not immediately available.

The police department would not confirm media reports that a large amount of cash was taken from the home.