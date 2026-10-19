Atwater Village toddler attacked by coyote; DNA testing underway

The Brief A Los Angeles toddler was attacked by a coyote in Atwater Village and later released from the hospital. Wildlife officials spotted and euthanized a coyote at the attack location. DNA samples will be used to determine whether officials euthanized the correct coyote.



A Los Angeles toddler was attacked by a coyote in Atwater Village.

Wildlife officials responded to a call along Glenhurst Avenue on Oct. 16. The toddler was taken to the hospital but was eventually released.

Shortly after responding to the incident, officials spotted a coyote in the same spot where the child was attacked and ended up euthanizing the animal.

Officials have since taken DNA samples of the child and the coyote that was euthanized as part of the investigation. The samples will be used to confirm whether officials ended up euthanizing the right coyote.

Local perspective:

A community meeting will be held on Tuesday to discuss the incident in Atwater Village.

What you can do:

In a statement, the California Department of Fish and Wildlife released the following set of advice for what you should do if you come across a coyote:

"If You Encounter a Coyote - And it Approaches

Keep a safe distance. Back away slowly.

Keep small children and pets close to you.

Make loud noise—yell, clap, blow a whistle.

Make yourself look bigger (e.g. wave your arms)

Let the coyote leave the immediate area on its own.

If a coyote makes contact, fight back! Then call Animal Control or 911."