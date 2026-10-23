Apple’s new foldable iPhone draws early lines at Santa Monica store

The Brief Dozens of eager shoppers began lining up outside Apple’s Third Street Promenade store in Santa Monica on Thursday to be among the first to buy the new foldable iPhone Duo on launch day. Starting at $1,999, the device expands from a compact 5.4-inch outer screen to a 7.6-inch inner display powered by Apple's new A20 Pro chip and a 48MP Dual Fusion camera system. Launch day walk-in availability remains limited as online pre-orders sold out rapidly ahead of Friday morning store openings.



Apple’s new foldable iPhone is generating excitement ahead of its Friday, October 23, launch, with customers lining up outside the company’s Third Street Promenade location in Santa Monica as early as noon Thursday.

What we know:

The biggest selling point of the new iPhone is its foldable design.

At first glance, the device resembles a traditional smartphone. But when unfolded, it reveals a much larger screen, giving users additional space to watch videos, multitask and use apps side by side.



Apple also faces competition from Samsung, which has been producing foldable smartphones for years.

iPhone Duo features



The iPhone Duo introduces a foldable design that allows the device to function as both a compact smartphone and a larger, tablet-like screen.



According to Apple, key features include:

Display: A 7.6-inch screen when unfolded, allowing more room for videos, apps and multitasking.

Cameras: Two 48-megapixel rear cameras for photos and videos.

Processor: Apple’s new A20 Pro chip, designed to power the device and its multitasking features.

Multitasking: The ability to run two apps side by side on the expanded display.

Design: A foldable construction that offers a larger viewing area while remaining compact when closed.

Price: A starting price of approximately $1,999.

Timeline:

Customers began lining up outside Apple’s Santa Monica store on the Third Street Promenade as early as noon Thursday, October 22, ahead of the Friday launch.



By 7 a.m. Friday, at least 50 people were waiting outside the store, an hour before its scheduled 8 a.m. opening.



The store also began taking reservations for customers planning to buy the new iPhone.



What we don't know:

It remains unclear how many devices will be available for walk-in customers or whether demand will exceed the initial supply.



The biggest question is whether Apple’s new foldable design and premium price will convince customers to upgrade, particularly as Samsung already has an established presence in the foldable smartphone market.