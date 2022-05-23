Traveling nurse's camper with her dog inside stolen in Los Feliz

A traveling nurse from Florida is pleading for help after her camper with her dog inside was stolen over the weekend in Los Feliz.

According to police, the tan 1970s model camper owned by Mason Gray was stolen near 4443 Sunset Drive. It has Florida license plate 68BRSP.

Gray's 6-year-old dog, Bexley, also remains missing.

It happened near Children's Hospital, where Gray was working an overnight shift.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.