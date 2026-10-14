Los Feliz sinkhole nearly swallows Spectrum van after water main break

The Brief A massive sinkhole nearly swallowed a Spectrum cable service van in Los Feliz after an 8-inch water pipe burst. Crews closed part of Normandie Avenue while repairing the break and assessing safety concerns. Some residents remained without water as LADWP continued monitoring the repairs Wednesday.



A massive sinkhole nearly swallowed a van in Los Feliz Wednesday.

What we know:

The large sinkhole appeared to form following a major water main break in Los Feliz.

LADWP says an 8-inch pipe burst on North Normandie Avenue near Franklin Avenue.

Images from SkyFox showed a Spectrum cable service van stuck in the water-filled sinkhole.

Crews were quickly on-site working to repair the break and assess safety in the affected area.

Part of Normandie Avenue has been shut down.

Local perspective:

Some residents say the water main break is raising concerns about neighborhood infrastructure.

"It honestly makes me worried about the infrastructure," one Los Feliz resident told FOX 11. "I know they just did a bunch of work along Franklin and they were digging and stuff."

"I love this neighborhood, and I think a positive thing that has come from this is we're all standing out in the sunshine talking, meeting new neighbors," the resident added.

Spectrum said in a statement, "Our technician was working in the area when the sinkhole opened this morning. The technician is fine. We will retrieve our van once local officials say it’s safe."

Some customers remain without water, and there's no estimated time for when full service will be restored.

As of 5 p.m. Wednesday, LADWP was still on scene working on repairs and continuing to monitor the situation.