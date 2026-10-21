First Star college prep program for foster youth included in California budget

The Brief The California state budget has included First Star College Prep for the fourth consecutive year to fund university-based academies for foster youth. The program supports foster middle school students with long-term preparation aimed at building successful careers.



For children in foster care, attending college can often feel out of reach. However, nonprofit organization First Star is working to change that reality by providing support that begins as early as middle school with a long-term goal toward meaningful careers.

The organization operates academies on university campuses, providing a critical lifeline for foster youth who too often fall through the cracks of the education system. In a major boost to its operations, First Star has been included in the California state budget for the fourth consecutive year to support these university campus programs.

The program's targeted approach has yielded significant academic results for participating youth. According to organization data, 97% of First Star scholars graduate from high school, compared to a 50% graduation rate nationally for foster youth. Furthermore, 82% of students in the First Star program go on to attend college, compared to just 10% of foster youth nationwide.

The impact was recently highlighted by First Star alumna and alumni advisor Amy Duarte, along with board member Venus Ranieri, who serves as vice president of marketing at Singularity.

The organization is hosting the First Star Celebration for Champions for Foster Care on Tuesday, Oct. 27, at MountainGate Country Club in Los Angeles.

Community members interested in attending or supporting the cause can purchase tickets or make donations online at firststar.org.