Firefighters focus on suppression repair, hotspots as Norte Fire nears full containment

The Brief The Norte Fire was 92% contained Tuesday evening, allowing thousands of Orange County residents to return home safely. Firefighters are repairing dozer lines, installing straw wattles and reducing erosion risks ahead of upcoming rainfall. Crews continue working extended shifts and using drones and infrared technology to identify and extinguish hotspots.



As of Tuesday evening, the Norte Fire was 92 percent contained, and thousands of Orange County residents are safely back in their homes. While the immediate threat to local neighborhoods has passed, the work for hundreds of firefighters on the ground is far from over.

In the hillsides surrounding San Juan Capistrano and San Clemente, crews are working on the next critical phase: fire suppression repair and hotspot mop-up operations.

Restoring the land and preventing erosion

While the blaze no longer poses an active danger to homes, firefighting operations leave a significant footprint on the natural terrain. Heavy machinery and dozer lines cut into hillsides during the emergency response must now be repaired to mitigate long-term environmental damage.

Scott Hatch, a wildland resource planner with the Orange County Fire Authority (OCFA), explained that crews are focused on undoing the structural impact caused by emergency efforts.

"We’re fixing the damage that we caused during suppression efforts," Hatch said. "It could include dozer lines; it could include other things like fencing."

The primary goal is to return the landscape to its original state while protecting vulnerable slopes from future threats, such as soil erosion and landslides ahead of upcoming rainfall.

To achieve this, crews are shredding heavy branches and brush left behind during fire containment efforts. They are also installing straw wattles, long rolls of straw staked directly into the ground across exposed hillsides to slow water runoff and prevent erosion.

"Erosion can occur with any sort of rain, and so really the goal is to dissipate any rain droplets, whether that be from a light rain or a heavy rain," Hatch added.

Checking for hotspots

In addition to land restoration, OCFA crews are continuing to work 12-plus-hour shifts to ensure the Norte Fire is completely extinguished.

Firefighters are utilizing drones along with infrared technology to scan burned areas for heat sources that are invisible to the naked eye. This allows ground crews to target areas to prevent a fire from reigniting.

"Even though it seems like the fire is out, what people don't realize is sometimes these hotspots can end up reigniting and being a problem," said OCFA fire captain Wayhowe Huang. "So that's why we're still out here."

A grateful community

Several homes were damaged or destroyed in San Juan Capistrano, but officials confirmed that no residents were injured in the Norte Fire.

Local residents have taken notice of the ongoing, round-the-clock efforts. In San Juan Capistrano, some community members have rallied to support the crews, delivering food, drinks and words of gratitude to first responders on the scene.

"For your expertise, your technical skills, your leadership, I just don't have the words to express my gratefulness," one local resident told firefighters on Tuesday while bringing electrolyte drinks.