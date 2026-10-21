Bell Gardens HS student taken into custody following report of gun on campus
BELL GARDENS, Calif. - Bell Gardens High School was placed on lockdown Wednesday after officials said a student brought a weapon to campus.
Students were later released after the incident.
What we know:
The Bell Gardens Police Department confirmed they were at the school to investigate a report of a handgun on campus. Officers confirmed that no shooting had occurred, and all students were safe.
A student was detained at the scene.
Aerial images from SkyFOX showed a large police presence as well as parents arriving at the campus to pick up their children.
The investigation is active and ongoing.
What we don't know:
Information about the detained student was not available.
It was unclear if a weapon was actually recovered.
The Source: This story was written with information from the Bell Gardens Police Department.