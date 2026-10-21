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Bell Gardens HS student taken into custody following report of gun on campus

By
FOX 11
Bell Gardens
Published October 21, 2026 11:27 AM PDT
Published October 21, 2026 11:27 AM PDT
Bell Gardens HS student taken into custody
Bell Gardens HS student taken into custody

Bell Gardens HS student taken into custody

A student was taken into custody after reportedly bringing a gun to the Bell Gardens HS campus on Wednesday. 

The Brief

    • The Bell Gardens High School campus was placed on lockdown Wednesday.
    • Police were called to the area following a report of an armed student on campus.
    • No injuries were reported.

BELL GARDENS, Calif. - Bell Gardens High School was placed on lockdown Wednesday after officials said a student brought a weapon to campus. 

Students were later released after the incident. 

What we know:

The Bell Gardens Police Department confirmed they were at the school to investigate a report of a handgun on campus. Officers confirmed that no shooting had occurred, and all students were safe.

A student was detained at the scene. 

Aerial images from SkyFOX showed a large police presence as well as parents arriving at the campus to pick up their children. 

Students evacuated at Bell Gardens High School
Students evacuated at Bell Gardens High School

Students evacuated at Bell Gardens High School

Bell Gardens High School was placed on lockdown on Wednesday. 

The investigation is active and ongoing. 

What we don't know:

Information about the detained student was not available. 

It was unclear if a weapon was actually recovered.

The Source: This story was written with information from the Bell Gardens Police Department.

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