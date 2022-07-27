B2B Privacy Policy

Last Updated/Effective Date: December 22, 2022

CALIFORNIA CONSUMER PRIVACY ACT NOTICE

This California Consumer Privacy Act Notice Section provides information for California residents who are business consumers acting as employees, owners, directors, officers or independent contractors of an entity conducting due diligence or providing or receiving a product or service from Company ("B2B Contacts"). California residents who are prospective, current, or former Fox employees; or contractors, emergency contacts, or beneficiaries (although not employees) may view our workforce-related California privacy notice here. Under the California Consumer Privacy Act ("CCPA"), and for purposes of this Section, "Personal Information" generally means information that identifies, relates to, or describes a particular California resident and includes the categories listed below. This Section provides details about the categories of Personal Information of California residents that we have collected, disclosed, or "sold" or "shared" during the last 12 months, as well as rights California residents have under California law.

Categories of Personal Information Collected Disclosed:



The categories of Personal Information that we collected and disclosed are below, along with the categories of third parties to whom each category of Personal Information was disclosed. Please note that we disclose some categories of Personal Information in connection with certain types of advertisements, which could be considered a "sale" under the CCPA. Also, depending on the California resident’s interactions with us, Company may not have collected or disclosed each of these categories about each individual.

Category of Personal Information Collected Categories of Third Parties to Whom Personal Information Is Disclosed Identifiers, such as name and email address Service providers, Company Affiliates, and other providers or partners that support our operational business purposes Personal information , as defined in the California Customer Records law, such as contact information Service providers, Company Affiliates, and other providers or partners that support our operational business purposes Commercial information , such as transaction information and purchase history Service providers, Company Affiliates, and other providers or partners that support our operational business purposes Audio, electronic, visual and other similar information , such as closed-circuit TV at our facilities Service providers, Company Affiliates, and other providers or partners that support our operational business purposes Professional or employment-related information , such as work history and prior employer Service providers, Company Affiliates, and other providers or partners that support our operational business purposes

Please note that the CCPA definitions of "sale" and "sharing" do not include, for example, the transfer of Personal Information as an asset that is part of a merger, bankruptcy, or other similar transaction involving all or any portion of our business.

Sale and Sharing of Personal Information. We do not "sell" or "share" Personal Information of B2B Contacts, as those terms are defined by the CCPA.

Sensitive Personal Information. We do not process "sensitive" Personal Information of B2B Contacts for purposes other than those specified in the CCPA Regulations section 7027(m) (such as to provide our products and services and for security purposes).

Sources of Personal Information. We collect this Personal Information directly from California B2B Contacts themselves, as well as from entities that employ the B2B Contact and are conducting due diligence or providing or receiving a product or service from Company, joint marketing, co-branding, co-promotional, or advertising partners, Affiliates; and sources of demographic and other information. Depending on the individual’s interactions with us, Company may not have collected Personal Information from each of these categories of sources.

Purposes. We may use this Personal Information and/or disclose it to third parties for the following purposes:

to operate, manage, and maintain our business, including in connection with a sale, acquisition, reorganization, merger, transfer of all or a part of our business, or other corporate transaction (e.g., a bankruptcy or similar proceeding);

to provide our products and services;

to accomplish our business purposes and objectives, including:

- developing, improving, repairing, and maintaining our products and services;

- personalizing, advertising, and marketing our products and services;

- conducting research, analytics, and data analysis;

- maintaining our facilities and infrastructure, including health and safety protocols;

- quality and safety assurance measures;

- conducting risk and security controls and monitoring;

- detecting and preventing fraud;

- performing identity verification;

- performing accounting, audit, and other internal functions;

- complying with law, legal process, and internal policies;

- maintaining records; and

- exercising and defending legal claims.

Depending on the California B2B Contact’s interactions with us, Company may not have used Personal Information collected about that B2B Contact for each of these purposes.



Data Retention. We will retain Personal Information from or about you as reasonably necessary and proportionate to achieve the purpose(s) for which the Personal Information was collected or processed as outlined in this Section unless a longer retention period is required or allowed by law.

California Rights. If you are a California B2B Contact, you have the following rights:

(1) Right to Know. You have the right to request that we disclose to you the following information:

The categories of Personal Information we collected about you and the categories of sources from which we collected such Personal Information;

The specific pieces of Personal Information we collected about you for that applicable time period;

The business or commercial purpose for collecting, disclosing, or selling Personal Information about you;

The categories of Personal Information about you that we sold and the categories of third parties to whom we sold that Personal Information; and

The categories of Personal Information about you that we otherwise shared or disclosed and the categories of third parties with whom we shared or disclosed that Personal Information.

To make a request for your Personal Information, please click here or call us at 888-596-3929. You will need to provide your name and email address you use in your business relationship with us, along with other details about your request. You will then receive verification instructions by email. In some circumstances, we may need additional information from you to verify your identity or proceed with your request.

You can use an authorized agent to submit a request for your Personal Information. When submitting a request online, your authorized agent should select the "Other" option on the form and, in the field provided, include your name and the email address you use in your business relationship with us. In addition to verifying your identity, as described above, we also will need to verify your authorized agent’s ability to act on your behalf (e.g., by receiving a copy of your signed permission).

Once verification is complete, we may communicate directly with you for privacy and security reasons.

Please note that, in some instances, we may decline to honor your request where, for example, we are unable to verify your identity or an exception to this right applies.

(2) Right to Request Deletion. You have the right to request that we delete Personal Information we collected from you.

To make a request for deletion, please click here or call us at 888-596-3929. You will need to provide your name and email address you use in your business relationship with us, along with other details about your request. You will then receive verification instructions by email. In some circumstances, we may need additional information from you to verify your identity or proceed with your request.

You can use an authorized agent to submit a request for deletion. When submitting a request online, your authorized agent should select the "Other" option on the form and, in the field provided, include your name and the email address you use in your business relationship with us. In addition to verifying your identity, as described above, we also will need to verify your authorized agent’s ability to act on your behalf (e.g., by receiving a copy of your signed permission). Once verification is complete, we may communicate directly with you for privacy and security reasons.

Please note that, in some instances, we may decline to honor your request where, for example, we are unable to verify your identity or an exception to this right applies.



(3) Right to Request Correction. You have the right to request that we correct inaccurate Personal Information we collected about you.

To make a request for correction of inaccurate Personal Information, please click here or call us at 888-596-3929. You will need to provide your name and email address you use in your business relationship with us, along with other details about your request. Please let us know what information you would like to be corrected in the "Request Details" section of the form. You will then receive verification instructions by email. In some circumstances, we may need additional information from you to verify your identity or proceed with your request.

You can use an authorized agent to submit a request for correction of inaccurate Personal Information. When submitting a request online, your authorized agent should select the "Other" option on the form and, in the field provided, include your name, the email address you use in your business relationship with us, and what Personal Information you would like to be corrected. In addition to verifying your identity, as described above, we also will need to verify your authorized agent’s ability to act on your behalf (e.g., by receiving a copy of your signed permission). Once verification is complete, we may communicate directly with you for privacy and security reasons.

Please note that, in some instances, we may decline to honor your request where, for example, we are unable to verify your identity or an exception to this right applies.

(4) Right to be Free from Discrimination. You have the right to be free from unlawful discrimination for exercising your rights under the CCPA.



(5) Record Keeping. Please visit www.foxla.com/recordkeeping for metrics regarding the requests Company received during the previous calendar year for: Requests to Know, Requests to Delete, and Requests to Opt Out of "Sales."

